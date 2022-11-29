Myarick was targeted once and recorded a 23-yard reception in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Myarick, who dabbles between both fullback and tight end, produced a season-long gain on his lone target of the day. He's rarely featured in the Giants' passing game, having turned in a 7-65-1 receiving line on eight targets while appearing in all 11 of the team's contests to date.