Myarick will not return to Saturday's preseason game against the Jets after suffering a hand injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Myarick has gone back-and-forth between the team's practice squad and active roster the past two seasons. The 27-year-old appeared in 16 games for New York last year, catching seven of his eight targets for 65 yards and one touchdown. Expect the tight end to continue serving a depth role on the Giants' offense ahead of the coming season. The severity of Myarick's injury is unknown at the moment.