Myarick hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards in a Week 7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Rookie Daniel Bellinger exited the game late in the second quarter after being carted off the field with an eye injury, leaving Myarick to handle the bulk of the work at tight end. The third-year pro made a key catch near the end of the half to help set up a Graham Gano field goal, and he finished the game with a career-high 21 yards through the air while recording multiple receptions for the first time this season. If Bellinger is forced to miss additional time, Myarick would presumably fill in as a starter in his stead.