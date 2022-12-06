Myarick did not get a touch or a target in the Giants' Week 13 tie with the Commanders.

Myarick entered the contest having played at least 22 percent of New York's offensive snaps in 10 of 11 games, but that rate went down to just 12 percent Sunday. That was largely due to the return of rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (97 percent offensive snap rate) and the presence of recently signed veteran Nick Vannett (45 percent). Myarick has caught just seven passes on eight targets over 12 games this season, and he's likely to see few pass-catching opportunities with Bellinger back in the fold.