The Giants claimed Peace off waivers on Monday, Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports reports.

Peace's spot on the roster comes following the placement of Ryan Connelly (knee) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Virginia was released by the Chargers on Sept. 28, and he'll now work to carve out a depth role in New York.

