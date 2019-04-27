The Giants selected Slayton in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Slayton (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) might be redundant to first-round pick Dexter Lawrence in the sense that both primarily project as gap-holding defensive linemen, but Slayton might stick around anyway as a four-year contributor at Syracuse who flashed occasional disruption ability (32.5 tackles for loss in four years).

Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ