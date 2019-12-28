Play

Slayton has been promoted to the Giants' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Eagles.

Slayton has spent the season on New York's practice squad after getting waived during final roster cuts prior to Week 1. Given the Giants' season will come to a close following the contest, it makes sense for them to see what they have in their rookie seventh-round pick.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends