Giants' Chris Williamson: Scooped by New York

The Giants selected Williamson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Williamson will be 23 as a rookie and comes to the Giants after a four-year player who spent time at Florida before finishing up at Minnesota. He did not get a combine invite but did make nine starts for the Golden Gophers in 2019, racking up 57 tackles along the way. He profiles as a slot corner in the NFL.