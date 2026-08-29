The Ravens traded Okoye to the Giants in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick Saturday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

The Nigerian player who signed with the Ravens through the International Player Pathway Program in 2025 was not set to make the team's 53-man roster this time around. Okoye will now be reunited with former head coach John Harbaugh and former defensive line coach Dennis Johnson in New York. While Okoye was not set to make the Ravens' roster, he will likely provide a good depth presence for the Giants' 3-4 defense throughout the regular season.