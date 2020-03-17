Play

The Giants and Core agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The special teams ace suited up in 283 snaps in that category of 2019, hauling in just three passes for 28 yards across 16 games. Core will return to a new head coach, but the same special-teams coach, meaning he'll likely return to his usual role with limited offensive potential in 2020.

