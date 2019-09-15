Giants' Cody Core: Three catches in Week 2
Core caught three of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
The former Bengals castoff is getting a chance to play meaningful snaps for Big Blue with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) unavailable. Tate will sit out two more games while Shepard may not be ready in time to take on Tampa Bay in Week 3, so Core could continue to factor into New York's low-octane passing offense.
