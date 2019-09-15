Latimer (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Bills.

Latimer projects to line up alongside Bennie Fowler as the top receiver duo for Eli Manning in the absence of Sterling Shepard (concussion). The 26-year-old got his second Giants season off to a solid start in Week 1, logging three receptions for 74 yards against the Cowboys.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories