Giants' Cody Latimer: Active in Week 2
Latimer (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Bills.
Latimer projects to line up alongside Bennie Fowler as the top receiver duo for Eli Manning in the absence of Sterling Shepard (concussion). The 26-year-old got his second Giants season off to a solid start in Week 1, logging three receptions for 74 yards against the Cowboys.
More News
-
