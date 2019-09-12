Latimer was held out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report is especially concerning for a Giants team that's already missing Golden Tate (suspension) and doesn't know if Sterling Shepard (concussion) will be ready for Sunday's game against Buffalo. Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones are the healthy bodies at wide receiver. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes that Latimer worked on the side with a trainer during Thursday's practice, doing little more than jogging.