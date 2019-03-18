Latimer announced on Sunday that he will return to the Giants this season.

In his fifth NFL season and first with the Giants, Latimer appeared in six games and caught 11 passes for 190 yards and a single touchdown. Most of his damage, however, was done in Week 17, when Latimer had four catches for 72 yards and that score. That appears to have been enough for New York to bring the 26-year-old back for another season.