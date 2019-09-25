Giants' Cody Latimer: Bumps up to limited
Latimer (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Latimer remains embedded in the concussion protocol, as evidenced by him wearing a non-contact jersey in this session, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. While the activity at practice marks his first since suffering a concussion Week 2, Latimer will require clearance from an independent neurologist to take the field on game day. And in a skill-position group beset by injuries to Saquon Barkley (ankle), Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and Russell Shepard (foot), Latimer will have a prime chance to make an impact, when available.
