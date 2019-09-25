Play

Latimer (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Latimer remains embedded in the concussion protocol, as evidenced by him wearing a non-contact jersey in this session, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. While the activity at practice marks his first since suffering a concussion Week 2, Latimer will require clearance from an independent neurologist to take the field on game day. And in a skill-position group beset by injuries to Saquon Barkley (ankle), Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and Russell Shepard (foot), Latimer will have a prime chance to make an impact, when available.

