Latimer failed to bring in his only target during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

Even with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee) sidelined, Latimer operated as an afterthought in New York's aerial attack. The 2014 second-round pick isn't worth fantasy consideration in all but the deepest of leagues.

