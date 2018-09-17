Latimer caught two of three targets for 41 yards Sunday night against the Cowboys.

He actually had the biggest play from scrimmage of the day, a 37-yard catch from Eli Manning. Latimer is the team's No. 3 receiver, but the No. 5 option in the passing game when you include tight end Evan Engram and tailback Saquon Barkley.

