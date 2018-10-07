Giants' Cody Latimer: Checked by trainer, but appears good to go
A trainer was spotted working on Latimer's lower right leg prior to Sunday's game, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, but Latimer "looked fine running routes" and should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Latimer sat out last week with a knee injury, so there was some concern about his status for Week 5 after he was checked out by the trainer. However, with Latimer able to get up and run afterward, he appears ready to return to action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.