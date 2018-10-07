A trainer was spotted working on Latimer's lower right leg prior to Sunday's game, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, but Latimer "looked fine running routes" and should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Latimer sat out last week with a knee injury, so there was some concern about his status for Week 5 after he was checked out by the trainer. However, with Latimer able to get up and run afterward, he appears ready to return to action.