Giants' Cody Latimer: Could see increased role
Coming off a team-leading 74 yards Sunday, Latimer could see more work if Sterling Shepard (concussion) is unable to play this week.
Shepard is in the protocol and could play yet, but if he doesn't, Latimer would be the team's top outside threat. That said, tight end Evan Engram and tailback Saquon Barkley would still be the focal points of the below-average offense, and the Bills' secondary is tough.
