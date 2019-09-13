Latimer (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

The Giants didn't intend for Latimer's presence to be such a big deal, but that's what happens when Golden Tate is suspended and Sterling Shepard (concussion) is ruled out. Latimer was a mid-week addition to the injury report, listed as a non-participant Thursday after he was limited to some jogging on a side field with the training staff. The Giants are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones left as the healthy wide receivers if Latimer can't play. Either way, it'll be a busy day for Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram, to say the least.

