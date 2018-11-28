Coach Pat Shurmur said that Latimer (hamstring) would participate in the Giants' practice Wednesday.

The news means that Latimer has received the Giants' second and final designation to return from injured reserve, with the first also going to another skill-position player in running back Jonathan Stewart (foot). The Giants will have 21 days to evaluate Latimer for activation, though the wideout won't be eligible to return to game action until the Giants' Week 15 matchup with the Titans. While Latimer has been sidelined for the team's last five contests, Bennie Fowler has settled in as the Giants' No. 3 receiver, registering a mere eight receptions for 92 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories