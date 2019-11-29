Latimer likely will replace Golden Tate (concussion) in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

A spot in the starting lineup doesn't offer any guarantees in terms of workload, as Latimer technically has started nine of his 10 games this season, averaging 2.9 targets and 30.4 offensive snaps in those contests. He may even split the No. 3 receiver role with Cody Core or Da'Mari Scott, as the Giants have been hesitant to give Latimer more than half the snaps on offense even when they've been forced to play without Tate or Sterling Shepard. The safe bets for Week 13 targets are Shepard and Darius Slayton.