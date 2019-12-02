Play

Latimer notched a 43-yard reception on three targets in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

Latimer enjoyed his highest snap count (33) since Week 8 since Golden Tate (concussion) was inactive. It's unsettled whether Tate will be ready for Week 14's clash against the Eagles, and if he is, Latimer will bump back to a reserve role.

