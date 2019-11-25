Play

Latimer recorded a seven-yard reception in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Sterling Shepard (concussion) returned to the contest, hindering any hopes for Latimer to bump up on the depth chart. The 27-year-old avoided being a healthy scratch -- Bennie Fowler wasn't as fotunate -- partly because he's a valued kick returner.

