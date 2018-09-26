Latimer was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Assuming his own injury isn't too serious, Latimer could see a few extra looks while tight end Evan Engram (knee) is sidelined with an MCL sprain. Of course, Latimer is still the No. 3 wide receiver in an offense featuring high-volume standouts Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, along with a solid complementary option in Sterling Shepard. The Giants offense has a favorable Week 4 matchup, hosting the shootout-machine Saints on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories