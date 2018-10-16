Giants' Cody Latimer: Hits injured reserve
Latimer (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Latimer was seeing an expanded role in the Giants' offense in Thursday's game against the Eagles with Russell Shepard (neck) sidelined, but Latimer's season is now likely over after suffering a hamstring injury during the contest. New York signed wideout Bennie Fowler, who is coming off four seasons with the Broncos, to the open roster spot.
