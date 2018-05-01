Giants' Cody Latimer: In mix for starting job
Latimer likely will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job at wide receiver, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
Latimer was the only notable offseason signing at his position for a Giants team that released Brandon Marshall and didn't draft any receivers. Barring a late addition, Latimer and Roger Lewis (ankle) are the top candidates for the third starting receiver spot alongside No. 1 target Odell Beckham (ankle) and slot man Sterling Shepard. A 2014 second-round pick, Latimer caught only 35 passes in four seasons for the Broncos, with the vast majority of his production -- 19 catches for 287 yards and two TDs -- occurring last season. He ran with the first-team offense during last week's voluntary minicamp, occupying Beckham's usual spot. Latimer's excellent reputation for special teams coverage work should ensure him of a roster spot even if things don't break in his favor on offense.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...