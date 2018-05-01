Giants' Cody Latimer: In mix for starting job

Latimer likely will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job at wide receiver, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Latimer was the only notable offseason signing at his position for a Giants team that released Brandon Marshall and didn't draft any receivers. Barring a late addition, Latimer and Roger Lewis (ankle) are the top candidates for the third starting receiver spot alongside No. 1 target Odell Beckham (ankle) and slot man Sterling Shepard. A 2014 second-round pick, Latimer caught only 35 passes in four seasons for the Broncos, with the vast majority of his production -- 19 catches for 287 yards and two TDs -- occurring last season. He ran with the first-team offense during last week's voluntary minicamp, occupying Beckham's usual spot. Latimer's excellent reputation for special teams coverage work should ensure him of a roster spot even if things don't break in his favor on offense.