Latimer caught three of eight targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.

It wasn't the most efficient performance, but Latimer led all Giants' wide receivers in targets and yards, although he finished a distant second to tight end Evan Engram in both categories. Latimer figures to remain one of Eli Manning's top options early in the season, but his volume could be threatened once Golden Tate joins the roster in Week 5 after serving his suspension.