Latimer could play a key role on offense versus the Patriots on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Latimer appears primed for a regular role in New York's aerial attack with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee) both ruled out for Week 6, though it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to capitalize on that opportunity against the Patriots' defense. He'll mix in with Darius Slayton and Cody Core for work behind top wideout Golden Tate.

