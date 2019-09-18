Play

Latimer (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Latimer played through a calf injury in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Buffalo, only to be forced out of the contest with a concussion. The Giants' injury/suspension-plagued wideout group did get some good news Wednesday, with Sterling Shepard (concussion) returning to practice in a no-contact jersey. Daniel Jones will make his first NFL start Sunday in Tampa Bay.

