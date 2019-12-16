Play

Latimer caught one of two targets for 21 yards during Sundays' 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Latimer has resumed occupying a depth spot in New York's aerial attack with Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton all healthy. He'll reprise his usual role as a kick returner and reserve wideout Week 16 against Washington.

