Giants' Cody Latimer: One catch in loss
Latimer caught one of two targets for 21 yards during Sundays' 36-20 win over the Dolphins.
Latimer has resumed occupying a depth spot in New York's aerial attack with Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton all healthy. He'll reprise his usual role as a kick returner and reserve wideout Week 16 against Washington.
