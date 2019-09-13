Giants' Cody Latimer: Optimistic about playing Sunday
Latimer (calf) anticipates playing in Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, but he acknowledged he'll be a game-time decision, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports. "I have my dogs out there fighting, and I obviously don't want to let them down," Latimer said. "I think I'm good to go, we'll see before the game. We'll see how I'm running around and moving around and make a decision then."
Added to the injury report Thursday after he was held out of practice, Latimer returned Friday as a limited participant. His availability holds more weight than usual, with Golden Tate (suspension) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) both unavailable. The Giants are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones left as the healthy wide receivers if Latimer is placed on the inactive list.
