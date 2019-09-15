Latimer suffered a concussion and is out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Latimer was serving as the team's No. 1 wideout since Sterling Shepherd also has a concussion. For the remainder of contest, Bennie Fowler will the the Giants' top wide receiver, but expect TE Evan Engram and RB Saquon Barkley to reap the benefits as QB Eli Manning's favorite targets.