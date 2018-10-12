Giants' Cody Latimer: Out with hamstring
Latimer injured his hamstring in Thursday's game against the Eagles and will not return.
Latimer pulled up limping in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with three catches (on four targets) for 52 yards, good for second on the team behind standout running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants have an extra long week before going to take on the Falcons in Atlanta on Oct. 22, so Latimer will be hoping to recover during that period.
