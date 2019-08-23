Latimer dropped two passes from Eli Manning in Thursday's preseason win over the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Latimer and Bennie Fowler replaced Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Golden Tate (suspension, thumb) in the starting lineup, combining for just 18 yards on six targets. Latimer did nothing of note to make up for his drops, finishing with one reception for nine yards on four targets. He may still have a spot in the Week 1 starting lineup, but Thursday further illustrates why the Giants will build their offense around Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram, with Tate eventually joining the party. The other wide receivers aren't likely to draw many targets even if they play a lot of snaps.