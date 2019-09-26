Play

Latimer (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Although Latimer technically fit in enough reps to be considered a full participant on the Giants' second Week 4 injury report, he's still subject to approval from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday versus the Redskins. On a positive note, Thursday's development gives him plenty of time to do so.

