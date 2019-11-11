Play

Latimer didn't receive a target in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

Even with Sterling Shepard (concussion) out, Latimer managed just six of a possible 72 offensive snaps (eight percent) -- his lowest workload of the year -- as Bennie Fowler was the clear No. 3 wideout (55 snaps). The Giants will be off next week, so Shepard has a shot to return Week 12 against the Bears, which would hamper Latimer's offensive potential further.

