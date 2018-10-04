Latimer (knee) turned in a full practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With a full practice now under his belt, Latimer should enter the Week 5 game against the Panthers with no restrictions after the knee issue prevented him from playing in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Look for Latimer to step back in as the No. 3 receiver in place of Russell Shepard, who managed only one catch for nine yards across 51 offensive snaps while Latimer was sidelined.

