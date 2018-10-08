Giants' Cody Latimer: Remained on sideline Sunday
Latimer was active for Sunday's game against the Panthers but did not play.
Latimer was dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Week 4's loss to the Saints, but he ended up being active and in uniform for Sunday's contest. It's unclear, however, whether or not his absence from the game was precautionary or if he simply was not part of the game plan.
