The Giants activated Latimer (hamstring) off injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Latimer had served as the Giants' primary No. 3 receiver through the first six weeks of 2018 before being shut down after suffering the hamstring injury Oct. 16. The 26-year-old only tallied six receptions for 108 yards over his four appearances, but he could assume an enhanced role on offense Sunday against the Colts with fellow wideouts Odell Beckham (quadriceps) and Russell Shepard (ankle) uncertain to play. Latimer should also take over as the gunner on the team's kick-coverage units after cornerback Antonio Hamilton (quadriceps) was moved to IR in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories