Latimer (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Latimer took a step forward Wednesday after sitting out every practice last week. Russell Shepard filled in as the No. 3 wide receiver in a 33-18 loss to the Saints, catching one pass for nine yards on three targets while handling an 82 percent snap share. Latimer hasn't been much better with just three catches in three games, but he could provide a slight boost to the Giants offense if he's back for Sunday's contest at Carolina.

