Latimer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Latimer has mostly gone unnoticed in a top-heavy offense, drawing just five targets in three games despite playing 65 percent of the snaps. Russell Shepard is the best bet to replace Latimer as the No. 3 wide receiver while Rhett Ellison fills in for Evan Engram (knee) at tight end. Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard are all well positioned for heavy volume against a struggling New Orleans defense.