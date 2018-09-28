Giants' Cody Latimer: Ruled out for Week 4
Latimer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Latimer has mostly gone unnoticed in a top-heavy offense, drawing just five targets in three games despite playing 65 percent of the snaps. Russell Shepard is the best bet to replace Latimer as the No. 3 wide receiver while Rhett Ellison fills in for Evan Engram (knee) at tight end. Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard are all well positioned for heavy volume against a struggling New Orleans defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...