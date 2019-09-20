Play

Latimer (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Latimer's absence carries a bit less weight with Sterling Shepard cleared to return from his own concussion. Of course, the Giants still have serious depth issues, as Golden Tate has two weeks remaining on a suspension and Bennie Fowler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories