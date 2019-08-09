Latimer caught both of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening win over the Jets.

Both of Latimer's catches came on passes thrown by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. He caught Jones' first NFL pass for five yards and added a 31-yard catch later in the drive. Latimer has a golden opportunity in front of him with the Giants' wide receiver depth chart decimated by injuries, but he'll need to do more to stand out as the preseason unfolds.