Latimer caught both of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening win over the Jets.

Both of Latimer's catches came on passes thrown by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. He caught Jones' first NFL pass for five yards and added a 31-yard catch later in the drive. Latimer has a golden opportunity in front of him with the Giants' wide receiver depth chart decimated by injuries, but he'll need to do more to stand out as the preseason unfolds.

More News
Our Latest Stories