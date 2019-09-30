Play

Latimer was unable to log a statistic over 27 of 78 possible offensive snaps (35 percent) in Sunday's win over Washington.

Latimer was coming off a concussion that forced him to miss Week 3's contest the Buccaneers. Before missing time with the concussion, the 26-year-old caught six of 12 targets for 104 yards in the Giants' first two games.

