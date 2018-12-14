Latimer (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Giants' Week 16 matchup against the Colts, Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports.

Latimer originally landed on IR in mid-October due to an unspecified hamstring injury before making his return to practice roughly two weeks ago. When officially back on the 53-man roster, the Indiana product will try to reclaim the No. 3 receiver role from Bennie Fowler.