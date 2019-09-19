Play

Latimer (concussion) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Latimer was forced out Week 2 with a concussion, and the only evidence he's made progress through the protocol was some activity on a side field Thursday, per Tom Rock of Newsday. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) was a full participant, Bennie Fowler joined Latimer on the side and Darius Slayton (hamstring) put in another limited showing.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories