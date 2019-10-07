Latimer failed to bring in his lone target during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Latimer was heavily involved in New York's offense during the first two weeks of the season -- he hauled in six catches for 104 yards across that span -- but he's now gone two straight games without a catch. However, with Sterling Shepard (concussion) in danger of missing time, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Latimer appears to be facing similar opportunity to what he saw during the first weeks of the season. If Shepard is forced to sit out Thursday's game against the Patriots, Latimer will likely mix in with Darius Slayton for key snaps at wide receiver behind Golden Tate.