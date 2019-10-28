Latimer caught two of three passes for 28 yards during Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Latimer ranked third among New York's wide receivers with 33 snaps but he wasn't significantly involved in the passing game. Darius Slayton played 62 snaps and caught two of five targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns and has clearly stepped into the No. 2 spot at wide receiver with Sterling Shepard (concussion) sidelined.