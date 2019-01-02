Latimer finished the year on a high note, catching four of six targets for 72 yards and a score against the Cowboys.

Two of Latimer's catches were one-handed and in coverage too. A former second-round pick, the 6-2, 215 pound Latimer who runs a 4.44 40, is now 26 and heads into 2019 as an unrestricted free agent, and it's unclear whether he'll be back with the Giants.